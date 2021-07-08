Dr. Katherine Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Smith, MD
Dr. Katherine Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-9494
Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5656
Oklahoma Childrens Hospital At Ou Health1200 Childrens Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2234
Ronald G Powell MD PC920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I initially saw Dr. Smith after being very disappointed with the care from my previous gynecologist. My 1st thought when she walked in the room was "she's so young" . Well let me tell you all, this young woman is an excellent & caring physician. She performed a pelvic exam at my 1st visit & told me she was almost sure i had endometriosis which my previous Dr kept brushing off. She sceduled me for an elective hysterectomy within 2 wks & sure enough she found endometriosis as well as ademyosis. Not only did she remove my uterus/tubes but she also excised the endometriosis. I can't thank her enough for what a great physician she is. She is great at what she does, super caring & is also funny which i love about her.
About Dr. Katherine Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.