Dr. Katherine Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Silver, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silver is kind, compassionate and extremely thorough. She makes me feel a part of the team. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Katherine Silver, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972747293
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silver using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
