Overview

Dr. Katherine Silver, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.