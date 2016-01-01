See All Dermatologists in Anderson, SC
Dr. Katherine Shew, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Katherine Shew, MD is a dermatologist in Anderson, SC. She currently practices at Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy
    1501 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621
    Sandra W Lamberson MD
    112 John St Ste 105, Easley, SC 29640

Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. Katherine Shew, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1902029382
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
