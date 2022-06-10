Dr. Katherine Shepherd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Shepherd, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Shepherd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Locations
-
1
Katherine Shepherd, DO4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Health Edmond
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shepherd?
Seems like she’s always in a rush to get me out and doesn’t really listen to my concerns and rubs them off to “that’s normal” And I understand that is probably normal but she doesn’t explain why or anything to ease my mind. I don’t know what’s happened to her she was so much more attentive and listened to my concerns and now she’s just in pilot mode.
About Dr. Katherine Shepherd, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528327442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.