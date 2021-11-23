Dr. Katherine Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Shen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6440
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 848-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciate to Dr. Shen. Dr. Shen is the best ENT doctor I have ever seen. I came to Dr. Shen and my nose was completely blocked due to a severe deviated septum, and thanks to her help, my nose is completely fixed with almost zero side effects and it is really the first time in my life to have this great feeling of breathing properly. My words really stand short to thank her.
About Dr. Katherine Shen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
