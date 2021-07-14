Dr. Katherine Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Schwarz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
Hematology-oncology Associates P C.1001 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-6168
Women's Specialists of New Mexico4640 Jefferson Ln Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 843-6168
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Schwarz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
