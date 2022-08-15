Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.
Locations
-
1
North Hills Health Center - Specialty ClinicsW129 N 7055 Northfield Dr, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 253-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schoyer’s helped us conceive a beautiful healthy baby girl. She was honest and professional throughout.
About Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932140480
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
