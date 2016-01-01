Dr. Katherine Schlosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Schlosser, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Schlosser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Schlosser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlosser?
About Dr. Katherine Schlosser, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1598064123
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlosser works at
Dr. Schlosser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.