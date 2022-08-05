See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in New York, NY
Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD

Obesity Medicine
Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Saunders works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Program
    1165 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2111

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Overweight
Obesity
Insomnia
Overweight
Obesity
Insomnia

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Aug 05, 2022
    Having worked with Dr. Saunders, Maria and the team at Dr. Aronne's office for many many years, I must say how overjoyed I am to write about my weight loss and continuing progress. The support they provide, the guidance and the weight management is all right there in one compassionate and caring office. 100lbs later, I am proud to say, Dr. Saunders is my Dr.
    About Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD

    • Obesity Medicine
    • English
    • 1548550395
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saunders works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saunders’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

