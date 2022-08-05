Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Program1165 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Having worked with Dr. Saunders, Maria and the team at Dr. Aronne's office for many many years, I must say how overjoyed I am to write about my weight loss and continuing progress. The support they provide, the guidance and the weight management is all right there in one compassionate and caring office. 100lbs later, I am proud to say, Dr. Saunders is my Dr.
About Dr. Katherine Saunders, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- English
- 1548550395
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
