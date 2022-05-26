Overview

Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Urogynecology & Pelvic Surgery in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.