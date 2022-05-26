Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
Urogynecology & Pelvic Surgery276 French St Unit 1, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 276-4850
Stamford Health Medical Group292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 202, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4524
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandhu has been an angel and I am so happy to have found her. She has helped me through a difficult time. In addition her expertise was stellar. She took time to talk and get the entire picture. Her staff is also the best. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114007770
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
