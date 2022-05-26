See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Sandhu works at Urogynecology & Pelvic Surgery in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urogynecology & Pelvic Surgery
    276 French St Unit 1, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-4850
    Stamford Health Medical Group
    292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 202, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-4524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Sandhu has been an angel and I am so happy to have found her. She has helped me through a difficult time. In addition her expertise was stellar. She took time to talk and get the entire picture. Her staff is also the best. I highly recommend her.
    Sandra Vargas — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Sandhu, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114007770
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
