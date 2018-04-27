Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzhansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ruzhansky works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruzhansky?
Dr. Ruzhansky is now with M.U.S.C in Charleston and I saw her in their neighboring Mt neighboring Mt Pleasant off Pleasant office in April 2018. She was very knowledgeable about my specific problem, addressed it clearly, was patient in addressing my questions ( I am 75), gave me a helpful "exit note" and was, overall, very nice. I was seen on time and the "registration/check out:" process was painless as well. I recommend Dr Ruzhansky without hesitation
About Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558526947
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruzhansky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruzhansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruzhansky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruzhansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruzhansky works at
Dr. Ruzhansky has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruzhansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzhansky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzhansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruzhansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruzhansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.