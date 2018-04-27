See All Neurologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD

Neurology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Ruzhansky works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruzhansky?

    Apr 27, 2018
    Dr. Ruzhansky is now with M.U.S.C in Charleston and I saw her in their neighboring Mt neighboring Mt Pleasant off Pleasant office in April 2018. She was very knowledgeable about my specific problem, addressed it clearly, was patient in addressing my questions ( I am 75), gave me a helpful "exit note" and was, overall, very nice. I was seen on time and the "registration/check out:" process was painless as well. I recommend Dr Ruzhansky without hesitation
    Doug in Sullivan's Island — Apr 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruzhansky to family and friends

    Dr. Ruzhansky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ruzhansky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD.

    About Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558526947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Ruzhansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzhansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruzhansky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruzhansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruzhansky has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruzhansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzhansky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzhansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruzhansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruzhansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.