Dr. Katherine Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Roth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
Roth & Roth MD12 Medical Dr Ste D, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-1222Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roth was able to diagnosis and treat my rare neurological disorder that has been eluding several other neurologists for years. I am always able to get an appointment within a few days of my call and the staff know me well. I can call anytime that I have an episode and know that I can get the help I need. A lovely experience every time I have to go in.
About Dr. Katherine Roth, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083695233
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
