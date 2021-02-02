Overview

Dr. Katherine Roth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.