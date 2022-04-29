Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD
Dr. Katherine Roll, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Kees Rocks, PA.
Pinnacle Center Dental Implants and Periodontics6200 Steubenville Pike Ste 201, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 743-0394Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Katherine L. Roll, DMD, MDS, and the entire Staff Team were nothing short of Remarkable. The Pinnacle Office Staff are Efficient and Focused on Treating Me in their Specialities. They are all connected by Office Voice Communications working together on many Patients. Each explains what they are doing, and what will be next, and this was after learning about one's Background, Dental, and Medical Histories. The Staff then explains the Costs of checking your Current Dental Conditions in need of Diagnosis. Once the Staff Jobs are done, Dr. Roll comes in and asked you direct questions first about your Dental And Medical Background that has created Problems in need of different Treatments. She then asked about your own Personal Dentist and will talk with Initial Recommendations. The same or the next day to ensure they are on the same Page and Agreements on Specific Treatments. Just great follow-up within 24 Hours. Dr. Roll's Professionalism is Second to None!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1114391687
Dr. Roll has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roll using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roll.
