Dr. Katherine Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Rodriguez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 1290 Weston Rd Ste 203A, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 510-3150
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Rodriguez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194165951
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
