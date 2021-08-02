Dr. Katherine Rinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Rinard, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Rinard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Rinard works at
Locations
Hendrick Clinic - Urology1904 Pine St Ste 3A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rinard is very polite and professional with patients. I would recommend her to others for treatment.
About Dr. Katherine Rinard, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1225299795
Education & Certifications
- Ttuhsc Urology
- Ttuhsc General Surgery
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Abilene Christian University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinard has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.