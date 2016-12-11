Dr. Rhoades has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Rhoades, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Rhoades, PHD is a Psychologist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Rhoades works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Step At A Time Therapy Center LLCB1 Cornwall Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 257-0755
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhoades?
Dr. Rhodes gives a true sense of being able to understand and relate to clients. Its like talking to a friend.
About Dr. Katherine Rhoades, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1396806766
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhoades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhoades works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoades. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.