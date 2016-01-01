Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raspovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Raspovic works at
Locations
-
1
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2353
-
3
Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841428893
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
