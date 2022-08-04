Dr. Pohlgeers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Pohlgeers, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Pohlgeers, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Pohlgeers works at
Locations
Uofl Physicians - Sports Medicine - Central Avenue (suite 100)215 Central Ave Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40208 Directions (502) 588-8700
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (859) 512-4202
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (859) 512-4202
Uofl Physicians - Orthopedics - Terra Crossing Boulevard2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 210-4602
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pohlgeers has been my primary care doctor for 4 years. She is thorough and understanding, and has caught a few incipient conditions in time to prevent future issues, that were missed by my prior doctor.
About Dr. Katherine Pohlgeers, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821333527
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohlgeers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohlgeers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohlgeers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohlgeers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohlgeers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohlgeers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.