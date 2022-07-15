Overview

Dr. Katherine Pesce, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Pesce works at Associates in Dermatology LLC in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.