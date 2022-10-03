Dr. Katherine Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Perry, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
Southern Maryland Division131 Main St Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (401) 535-6975Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Chesapeake Otolaryngology Associates4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A414, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 860-0985Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Calverthealth Medical Center
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perry detected an abnormality during my visit with her in 2020. Her concern probably saved my life. She was persistent in getting back my results which was a potentially fatal disease. Not only did she find those results she pushed further to get the specific type of condition I had. The staff kept me updated and were prompt with information. They even gave me options for where I could receive treatment. From that I got the best medical care I have ever had
About Dr. Katherine Perry, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1063737773
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.