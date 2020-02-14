Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Peicher works at
Locations
-
1
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peicher?
She is awesome. I love this doctor
About Dr. Katherine Peicher, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1588910350
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peicher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peicher works at
Dr. Peicher has seen patients for Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peicher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.