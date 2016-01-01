Dr. Katherine Pauly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pauly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Pauly, DDS
Overview
Dr. Katherine Pauly, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Pauly works at
Locations
-
1
Delaware2290 Delaware Ave Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14216 Directions (716) 371-1735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pauly?
About Dr. Katherine Pauly, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1215381009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pauly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pauly accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pauly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pauly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pauly works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pauly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pauly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pauly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pauly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.