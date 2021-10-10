Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Parodi works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Foot And Ankle Clinic1333 W 120th Ave Ste 113, Denver, CO 80234 Directions (720) 248-6726Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Prime Health Services
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parodi?
Dr Parodi is great! She is very kind and knowledgeable. Her staff is helpful and they made me feel comfortable while I was there.
About Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1457522641
Education & Certifications
- Highlands/Presbyterian St. Lukeâ€™s in Denver, Colorado|P/Sl Hosp
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parodi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parodi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parodi works at
Dr. Parodi speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Parodi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.