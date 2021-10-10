See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Parodi works at Pinnacle Foot And Ankle Clinic in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Foot And Ankle Clinic
    1333 W 120th Ave Ste 113, Denver, CO 80234 (720) 248-6726
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Repair Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Colorado
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Prime Health Services
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 10, 2021
    Dr Parodi is great! She is very kind and knowledgeable. Her staff is helpful and they made me feel comfortable while I was there.
    Pat G — Oct 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
    About Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457522641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Residency

    Residency
    • Highlands/Presbyterian St. Lukeâ€™s in Denver, Colorado|P/Sl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

