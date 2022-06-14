See All General Dentists in Alpharetta, GA
Overview

Dr. Katherine Plaisance is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with The International Congress of Oral Implantologists

Dr. Plaisance works at Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
    4205 N Point Pkwy Ste D, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 389-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Antibiotic Therapy
Botox® Injection
Composite Fillings
Antibiotic Therapy
Botox® Injection
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 14, 2022
I highly recommend Dr Plaisance. I chipped a tooth and she fixed it very quickly. Looks exactly like it did before! She's an excellent listener and consultative through the process. Very pleasant experience.
Virginia — Jun 14, 2022
About Dr. Katherine Plaisance

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720549694
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The International Congress of Oral Implantologists
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine Plaisance is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaisance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Plaisance has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Plaisance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Plaisance works at Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Plaisance’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaisance. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaisance.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaisance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaisance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

