Dr. Katherine O'Toole is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine O'Toole
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine O'Toole is a Nurse Practitioner in Goshen, IN.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Locations
-
1
Sneeze & Snooze Clinic2417 S BERKSHIRE RD, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Toole?
About Dr. Katherine O'Toole
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1457822868
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Dr. O'Toole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.