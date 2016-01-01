See All Nurse Practitioners in Goshen, IN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Dr. Katherine O'Toole is a Nurse Practitioner in Goshen, IN. 

Dr. O'Toole works at Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sneeze & Snooze Clinic
    2417 S BERKSHIRE RD, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

About Dr. Katherine O'Toole

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1457822868
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

