Overview

Dr. Katherine Ostapoff, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Ostapoff works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lumpectomy and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.