Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD

Transplant Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Oshel works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    Jacksonville - Transplant
4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224
(904) 644-5073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acquired Kidney Disorders
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Amyloidosis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Constipation
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Systemic Vasculitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Tuberous Sclerosis
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124169875
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Nephrology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Oshel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oshel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oshel works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Oshel’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

