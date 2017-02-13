Overview

Dr. Katherine O'Rourke, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.



Dr. O'Rourke works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.