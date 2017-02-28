Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orellana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO
Overview
Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Orellana works at
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8840
Pediatric Gastroenterology140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste N280, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 389-0815
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orellana?
The very first time we met I was absolutely stunned because when she walked in the door I took her for somebody she has turned out not to be, she straight to the point and wants to figure out how to trea our babies and our children…A nononsense doctor and prefers direct responses to her questions, but I as a first-time mom really appreciate all she has done for my baby. Now she's more than happy to discuss incidentals that happen day to day good and bad. Very grateful to have found her!
About Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265643068
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatric Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orellana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orellana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orellana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orellana works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Orellana. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orellana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orellana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orellana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.