Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO

Pediatric Gastroenterology
1.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Orellana works at Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology
    155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-8840
  2. 2
    Pediatric Gastroenterology
    140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste N280, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 389-0815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wireless pH Testing
Gallbladder Scan
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Wireless pH Testing
Gallbladder Scan
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 28, 2017
    The very first time we met I was absolutely stunned because when she walked in the door I took her for somebody she has turned out not to be, she straight to the point and wants to figure out how to trea our babies and our children…A nononsense doctor and prefers direct responses to her questions, but I as a first-time mom really appreciate all she has done for my baby. Now she's more than happy to discuss incidentals that happen day to day good and bad. Very grateful to have found her!
    New Hyde Park, NY — Feb 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO
    About Dr. Katherine Orellana, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265643068
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatric Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
