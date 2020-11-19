Overview

Dr. Katherine Ochsner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Ochsner works at Ochsner Eye in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.