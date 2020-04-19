Dr. Katherine Noe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Noe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Noe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Noe works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Neurology13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 550-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noe?
Excellent Neurologist She was able to quickly identify the source of my seizures and prescribe a course of treatment. I went from having up to 10 seizures per week to 1 seizure in 7 years after surgery. VERY caring neurologist and knows epilepsy very well. I saw other neurologists in the Cleveland area before moving to AZ and getting treated by Dr. Noe. By FAR - she is the BEST!
About Dr. Katherine Noe, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912980996
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Noe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Noe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noe works at
Dr. Noe has seen patients for Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.