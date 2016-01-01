Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katherine Nash, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Nash, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Nash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway 10 24 Fl Chn, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nash?
About Dr. Katherine Nash, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1326432469
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nash works at
Dr. Nash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.