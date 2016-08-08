Dr. Katherine Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Mullins, MD
Dr. Katherine Mullins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia.
Oak Street Health Park Ave3889 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111 Directions (901) 445-6336
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I am a new patient of Dr. K Mullins. I have several illness, Dr. MULLINS is assiting me with them.. My consist of medicine's.. Contact therapy's.. Also patient communication and also spiritual inlightment. She have provided diff. Medical meds of high guality which is better to heal me with my many long illness. She have provided me with outside therapy. Cardiologist, GI care,.. Many other health referals.. I see her at RESURRECTION HEALTH WHITEHAVEN.. My name is BFHarris... ????????????
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
