Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
1
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center14555 Levan Rd Ste E302, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-6625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center24725 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 270, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 353-9300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has performed internal ankle brace. I'm so happy to say I'll be join the army reserves next year. I'm very pleased with my results and I am still building strength in the ankle. Still active still fit thanks Dr. Morrison.
About Dr. Katherine Morrison, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1508229188
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
