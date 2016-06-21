Overview

Dr. Katherine Morgan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.