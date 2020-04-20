Overview

Dr. Katherine Moretz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Moretz works at Savannah Neurology Specialists in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.