Dr. Katherine Moretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Moretz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Moretz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Moretz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Savannah Neurology Specialists P C.6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moretz?
I think Dr. Moretz is the best. She has cared for my child for three years. She is a dedicated physician and a fine person. My child loves her and so do I.
About Dr. Katherine Moretz, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619191103
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moretz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moretz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moretz works at
Dr. Moretz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.