Dr. Katherine Mitchell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Mitchell works at Little Rock Family Prac Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.