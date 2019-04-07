Overview

Dr. Katherine Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine



Dr. Miller works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.