Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Michael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Michael works at Danbury Office Physicians Svs in Danbury, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7420
  2
    Norwalk Hospital
    34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 222-3700
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3
    Norwalk Hospital
    24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-2293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Group Psychotherapy
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Group Psychotherapy

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Group Psychotherapy
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Family Psychotherapy
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anophthalmia - Megalocornea - Cardiopathy - Skeletal Anomalies
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Counseling Services
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Katherine Michael, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174569172
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
