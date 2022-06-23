Dr. Katherine Menezes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menezes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Menezes, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Menezes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Menezes works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mintview OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1035
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menezes?
She was very kind, informative and cared
About Dr. Katherine Menezes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1811428154
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menezes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menezes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menezes works at
Dr. Menezes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menezes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menezes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menezes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.