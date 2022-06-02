Overview

Dr. Katherine Melzer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Melzer works at GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.