Dr. Katherine Melhorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Melhorn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Melhorn works at
Locations
KU Wichita Pediatrics - Carriage620 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 667-4999SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Melhorn, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1295709327
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Medical School
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melhorn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melhorn works at
Dr. Melhorn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melhorn.
