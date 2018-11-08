Overview

Dr. Katherine McGoogan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. McGoogan works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.