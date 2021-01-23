Dr. Katherine McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine McCabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine - D.D.S. and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Kaiser Permanente Fair Oaks Medical Center12255 Fair Lakes Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 934-5700
See Clearly Vision1715 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 525-4411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional and knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1114313269
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine - D.D.S.
- Ophthalmology
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
