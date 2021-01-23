Overview

Dr. Katherine McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine - D.D.S. and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. McCabe works at Kaiser Permanente Fair Oaks Medical Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.