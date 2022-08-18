Overview

Dr. Katherine Matta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Matta works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.