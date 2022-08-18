Dr. Katherine Matta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Matta, MD
Dr. Katherine Matta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Steward St. Elizabeth's Medical Center of Boston Inc.736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 562-7026
SMG Waltham OB/GYN6 Lexington St Fl 3, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (781) 891-0986
Steward Obstetrics & Gynecology11 Nevins St Ste 406, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 787-0017
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I cant sat enough great things about Dr Matta. She is soooo nice, easy to talk to, doesnt rush, wonderful all around.
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Dr. Matta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matta has seen patients for Endometriosis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.