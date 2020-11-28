Dr. Katherine Marzan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Marzan, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Marzan, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dr. Marzan works at
Locations
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-4178Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Long Beach Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-8521
Nevada Cancer Institute An Affiliate of Ucsd Health Systems1 Breakthrough Way, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 732-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marzan was my doctor back when I was diagnosed. I would love to thank her for everything she has done for me. I was 8 years old, and now I am 23 and living life. She made me realize I was going to be okay!!
About Dr. Katherine Marzan, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184719908
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marzan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marzan works at
Dr. Marzan speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.