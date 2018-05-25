Dr. Katherine Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Martin, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Martin works at
Lvpg Consulation Liasion Psychiatry-1251 Cedar Crest1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 202A, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-5766
Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street1627 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 402-1155
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I’ve been a patient of Dr Martins for 3 years. She is an amazing doctor who I am so grateful to for all she has done for me. After 30 years of PTSD and lots of doctors, she is the only one who took the time to listen to and understand my symptoms. I wish more doctors were like her.
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
