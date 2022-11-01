Overview

Dr. Katherine Manasson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Med Inst and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Manasson works at Katherine Manasson, M.D., Inc. in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.