Dr. Maher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Maher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Maher, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD.
- 1 14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 942-7600
- 2 161 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 250, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 942-7600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Maher is a caring and knowledgeable rheumatologist. She spent a reasonable amount of time assessing several symptoms I described to her carefully and explained everything clearly. I admired her professional approach. She ordered specific tests necessary to rule out Rheumatoid arthritis. I enjoyed that she did not waste time and ordered x-rays (done in their facility) and appropriate relevant tests on the first visit. I am doing the exercises she asked me to do daily and feel better. I strongly recommend her to others.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
