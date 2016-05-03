Dr. Katherine Macoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Macoul, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Macoul, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Macoul works at
Locations
The Macula Center3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 120, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 789-8770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was great. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Katherine Macoul, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1710071691
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Fairfax Hosp - Georgetown U
Dr. Macoul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macoul works at
Dr. Macoul speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Macoul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macoul.
